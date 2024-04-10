Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Settles Rs 1.24 Crore Disclosure Violation Case With SEBI

"The instant adjudication proceedings initiated against applicants vide Show Cause Notice dated March 16, 2023, is disposed of in terms of the settlement regulations," SEBI's Adjudicating Officer Barnali Mukherjee said in the order.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India had initiated adjudication proceedings against Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd for the alleged violations of Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements rules and other market norms.