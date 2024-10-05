Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Q2 Updates: Total Deposits Rises 39.6%

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd.'s total deposits rose 39.6% on a yearly basis to Rs 19,496 crore in the July-September quarter, according to provisional figures released by the bank.

Gross loan portfolio rose 28.3% on a yearly basis to Rs 19,101 crore in the July-September quarter compared to Rs 18,798 crore last year, according to provisional quarterly business updates filed with stock exchanges on Saturday.

The CASA ratio—the proportion of deposits that come from low-cost current and savings accounts—rose to 19.6% from 19% in the year ago period. A higher CASA ratio indicates a lower cost of funds, since lenders do not usually give any interest on current account deposits and the interest on saving accounts is low.

Retail term deposits included stood at Rs 9,518 crore, up 47.6% from Rs 8,729 crore reported in the same quarter previous year. The bulk deposits also rose 30.2% year-on-year to Rs 6,159 crore.

The liquidity coverage ratio as of June 30, 2024, was at 180%.