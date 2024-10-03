Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Merger With Parent To Be Completed In 12-13 Months, Says CEO Govind Singh

The merger of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank with parent Utkarsh CoreInvest Ltd. is set to get completed within the next 12-13 months, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Govind Singh told NDTV Profit.

"We had announced the merger and we got the swap rates as well. This week, itself, we have approached the RBI and stock exchanges. Normally, it is a matter of about 12-13 months for the process to be completed," Singh said on Thursday, on the sidelines of the bank's announcement of Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri as brand ambassadors.

Last month, the board of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank approved the merger with its parent company, which aims to simplify operations, enhance shareholder value, and create a stronger entity.

On the stress building up in the microfinance institutional loan segment, Govind said that the bank plans to reduce its MFI book size by 4-5% in the current financial year. He expects some impact on asset quality because of delinquencies in the microfinance space.

"The ratio of microfinance book should come down and we have been seeing that it is slowly coming down. At the end of June, it was almost 58-59% as against 100% seven years back," he said. "We expect this 4-5% decline in microfinance book to continue so that we have a much balanced book."

He also said that the bank is normalising lending rates to microfinance institutions and that it will not have much impact on its profitability.