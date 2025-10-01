Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Gets Board Nod To Raise Up To Rs 950 Crore Through Rights Issue

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd received approval to raise up to Rs 950 crore via rights issue from its board of directors on Wednesday, according to an exchange filing on BSE.

"The Board of Directors of the Bank, at its meeting held today, i.e. Oct. 01, 2025, has inter alia, considered and approved the issuance of equity shares of the Bank for an amount not exceeding Rs 950 crore by way of a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the Bank, their respective renouncee(s) and the specific investor(s), if any, as on the record date", the filing stated.

The company further informed that the details of the rights issue, such as determination of the rights issue price, rights entitlement ratio, record date, terms of payment of the rights issue will be determined in an upcoming meeting, expected to be held on Oct. 8.