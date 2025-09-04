UTI AMC Announces Vetri Subramaniam As Next MD And CEO

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. on Thursday announced the appointment of Vetri Subramaniam as the managing director and chief executive officer of the company. Subramaniam will take charge from Feb. 1, 2026.

He will be succeeding Imtaiyazur Rahman, who will continue as strategic advisor till June 12, 2026. Rahman is likely to ensure a smooth transition, UTI AMC said in an exchange filing. Subramaniam has been with UTI AMC since 2017 and he took charge as the Chief Investment Officer in 2021. He has been instrumental in shaping its investment processes and strategy.

Rahman has been a UTI veteran since 1998 and has led the company since 2018. He also oversaw the firm's initial public offering in 2020. He has overseen UTI's rapid growth and expansion since 2018. The asset management company's market capitalisation tripled to over Rs 18,000 crore under his leadership and its AUM rose sevenfold to Rs 21.93 lakh crore in 2025.