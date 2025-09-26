US To Impose Tariffs On Heavy Trucks, Kitchen Cabinets

US President Donald Trump announced new industry-specific tariffs targeting heavy trucks, kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, as well as upholstered furniture, expanding a trade agenda aimed at bolstering domestic industries by hiking import taxes.

Trump announced that he plans to impose a 25% tariff on heavy trucks starting Oct. 1, in a post Thursday on Truth Social.

“In order to protect our Great Heavy Truck Manufacturers from unfair outside competition, I will be imposing, as of October 1st, 2025, a 25% Tariff on all ‘Heavy (Big!) Trucks’ made in other parts of the World,” Trump wrote.

He also announced a 50% tariff on kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, as well as a 30% tariff on upholstered furniture, both due to begin on Oct. 1 as well, in a subsequent social-media post.

Neither the White House nor the Commerce Department, which conducted trade probes into the goods, has released details of the proposals or how they would be implemented. The announcements come a week before Trump’s target implementation date.

Probes conducted under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act allow the president to impose tariffs on goods that are deemed critical to national security, an authority Trump has turned to extensively including to set the groundwork for levies on numerous sectors.

Trump’s administration in April launched a probe under the Commerce Department into the need for levies on imports of medium- and heavy-duty trucks and parts, claiming that a “small number” of foreign suppliers had dominated US imports due to subsidies and “predatory trade practices,” according to a notice announcing the investigation.

That investigation covered trucks weighing more than 10,000 pounds as well as parts and derivatives — vehicles that are meant to haul goods across North America as opposed to the lighter pickup trucks popular with consumers.

Advocates of the tariffs said they would help protect domestic manufacturing and the nation’s industrial base.

“President Trump’s Section 232 tariffs on imported heavy trucks are a huge win for American workers and great US manufacturers like Peterbilt, Kenworth, Freightliner, and Mack,” said Nick Iacovella, with the Coalition for a Prosperous America. “This action will strengthen this vital sector and protect it from unfair foreign competition.”