US Tightens Borders In 2026 — Visa Issuance Halted for 39 Countries, Including Palestine
The suspension also covers all individuals applying with travel documents issued or endorsed by the Palestinian Authority, across visa categories.
The United States will fully or partially suspend visa issuance for foreign nationals from 39 countries — including individuals travelling on documents issued or endorsed by the Palestinian Authority — beginning January 1, 2026. This is under the Presidential Proclamation 10998, and it's a move the administration says is aimed at bolstering national security through stricter screening and vetting.
The proclamation, issued on December 19, 2025, comes into force at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and expands restrictions first imposed under Presidential Proclamation 10949.
Importantly, the order applies only to foreign nationals who are outside the United States on the effective date and do not hold a valid U.S. visa at that time.
Full Suspension for 19 Countries
Under the new rules, the U.S. Department of State will fully suspend both immigrant and non-immigrant visa issuance for nationals of 19 countries. This includes Afghanistan, Burma, Burkina Faso, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Laos, Libya, Mali, Niger, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.
Limited exemptions apply, including certain diplomatic and official visas, Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) for U.S. government employees, lawful permanent residents, participants in major international sporting events, and dual nationals applying with passports from countries not subject to the ban.
Immigrant visas for ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran also remain exempt.
Partial Suspension For 19 Countries
A separate partial suspension will affect nationals of 19 additional countries — including Nigeria, Cuba, Venezuela, Senegal, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe — covering B-1/B-2 visitor visas, F, M and J student and exchange visas, and all immigrant visas, again with limited exceptions.
Turkmenistan will also face a partial suspension, limited to immigrant visas.
Family and Afghan Visas Lose Protection
The proclamation removes several earlier carve-outs. Immediate family immigrant visas, adoption visas, and Afghan Special Immigrant Visas are no longer exempt for nationals covered by the suspension.
U.S. authorities clarified that no visas issued before Jan. 1, 2026, will be revoked, and individuals holding valid visas as of that date are not affected. Visa applications and interviews may continue, but applicants covered by the proclamation may ultimately be denied entry.
Officials also retain discretion to allow travel on a case-by-case basis if it is deemed to serve U.S. national interests.