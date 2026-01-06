US Tightens Borders In 2026 — Visa Issuance Halted for 39 Countries, Including Palestine

The United States will fully or partially suspend visa issuance for foreign nationals from 39 countries — including individuals travelling on documents issued or endorsed by the Palestinian Authority — beginning January 1, 2026. This is under the Presidential Proclamation 10998, and it's a move the administration says is aimed at bolstering national security through stricter screening and vetting.

The proclamation, issued on December 19, 2025, comes into force at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and expands restrictions first imposed under Presidential Proclamation 10949.

Importantly, the order applies only to foreign nationals who are outside the United States on the effective date and do not hold a valid U.S. visa at that time.