US Tariffs Uncertainty Should Settle Down In Next Three Quarters: Persistent Systems CEO

Persistent Systems expects a recovery in demand for the IT companies in the US market in the coming quarters of the current fiscal. The uncertainties triggered by the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump are expected to be resolved over the next three quarters, according to the company’s CEO Sandeep Kalra.

“In the next two to three quarters, we believe that the macro should settle down. Also, given the fact that next year, late next year, there are US elections. All this has to settle down well for the incumbent government to do the right things. So, all of this should bode well for the demand environment,” he told NDTV Profit.