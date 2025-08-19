US Tariffs Impact: About $48 Billion Worth Goods To Be Hit By 50% Levies, Says Govt

The government on Tuesday said it has taken note of the additional tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian goods, which are set to hit a significant portion of exports.

The Ministry of Commerce estimated that around $48.2 billion worth of merchandise exports to the US, based on 2024 trade values, will be subject to these tariffs. The US is India’s largest single-country trading partner.

According to the parliamentary reply by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada, reciprocal tariffs at the rate of 25% came into effect on certain Indian exports to the US from Aug. 7. A further 25% ad valorem duty will be imposed on additional goods from Aug. 27.

“The government has taken note of tariff imposition by the US,” the reply said, adding that New Delhi is committed to “secure and advance national interest and protect the welfare of our farmers, workers, entrepreneurs, exporters, MSMEs and all sections of industry.”