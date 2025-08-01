US Tariff: Goyal To Meet Exporters In Mumbai From Aug 2-4

Sudhir Sekhri, Chairman, AEPC (Apparel Export Promotion Council), said, "We request immediate government intervention to offset this huge setback. Exporters have their back against the wall and will have to sell below cost to keep their factories running and avoid mass layoffs."

Indian shrimp exporters face an unprecedented new challenge in the US market, which contributes close to 48% of their exports, Crisil Ratings Senior Director Rahul Guha said.