US Senators To TCS: Why Lay Off Americans While Hiring Thousands On H-1B?

In a letter to Tata Consultancy Services, two senior US Congressmen accused the company of laying off local employees while continuing to be one of the largest applicants for H-1B visas.

Charles E Grassley, Chairman and Richard J Durbin, Ranking Member of Senate Judiciary Committee wrote a letter to Tata Consultancy Services CEO Krithi Krithivasan on Sept. 24, raising concerns about "troubling employment trends" in the US tech industry.

"Earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal reported that the tech sector's unemployment rate was 'well above' the overall jobless rate. The Federal Reserve also found that recent American graduates with STEM majors now face higher unemployment rates than the general population," the letter noted.

The Congressmen linked this trend to layoffs by major technology firms, including TCS. "In evaluating the high unemployment rate for American tech workers, we cannot ignore the massive, ongoing layoffs ordered by you and your peers in C-suites over the past few years. TCS recently announced plans to lay off over 12,000 employees worldwide, including American staff," they wrote.