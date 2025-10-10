Business NewsBusinessUS Senate Passes Biosecure Act, Positive For Indian CDMO — Check Details
US Senate Passes Biosecure Act, Positive For Indian CDMO — Check Details

The legislation aims to reduce US dependence on foreign labs and suppliers.

10 Oct 2025, 01:27 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The legislation aims to reduce US dependence on foreign labs and suppliers. (Photo Source: Freepik)</p></div>
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The US Senate on Friday passed the National Defense Authorisation Act which embedded an amended version of US Biosecure Act. The Biosecure Act aims to limit investment in sensitive Chinese industries.

The act mainly aims to safeguard American biotech and health data from foreign threats, particularly those posed by Chinese companies. The legislation aims to reduce US dependence on foreign labs and suppliers.

The Biosecure Act was first introduced in the US Senate in December 2023 and in the House in January 2024. It gained momentum and was passed by the House with bipartisan support in September 2024. However, the Senate blocked its inclusion in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for 2025 later that year. After revisions, the Act resurfaced in August 2025.

Major Beneficiaries in India

Indian companies are emerging as key winners from this shift:

  • Divi’s Labs

  • Syngene International

  • Neuland Labs

  • Jubilant Pharmova

  • Piramal Pharma

  • Laurus Labs

Why This Benefits Indian Firms

As US drug makers reduce dependence on Chinese players, Indian CDMOs (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations) are poised to capture new opportunities.

  • Laurus Labs: “This is being seen as a good step towards CDMO opportunities for Indian companies.”

  • Neuland Labs: “U.S. customers are looking at an alternative to China, so business is coming.”

  • Divi’s Labs: “We are seeing a spike in opportunities coming our way."

