US Sanctions May Hit Reliance’s Russian Oil Imports; State Refiners To Continue Via Traders

United States’ sanction against the two Russian oil companies are likely to impact Reliance Industries' crude imports from Russia, however state-run refiners may continue purchases through intermediary traders for now, PTI reported on Thursday.

As per the report, industry sources indicated that public-sector units are assessing compliance risks but are unlikely to halt Russian crude flows immediately.

This comes as the US sanctioned Russia’s two largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, for Moscow's lack of serious commitment to a peace process to end the war in Ukraine.

Rosneft is a vertically integrated energy company specialising in the exploration, extraction, production, refining, transport, and sale of petroleum, natural gas, and petroleum products. Lukoil engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas in Russia and internationally.