U.S. FDA Inspects Divi's Labs Facility In Visakhapatnam

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has concluded its inspection of a manufacturing facility of Divi's Laboratories Ltd. in Andhra Pradesh and made one procedural observation, the company said.

The American regulator, the Hyderabad-headquartered drugmaker, said in an exchange filing that it concluded a general current good manufacturing practice inspection at the unit-II manufacturing facility in Chippada Village, Bheemunipatnam Mandal, Visakhapatnam.

The inspection took place on July 11–19. The company didn't elaborate on the observation.