U.S. FDA Inspects Divi's Labs Facility In Visakhapatnam

The inspection took place during July 11-19, with the FDA giving one observation.

19 Jul 2024, 07:06 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Divi's Laboratories company website)</p></div>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has concluded its inspection of a manufacturing facility of Divi's Laboratories Ltd. in Andhra Pradesh and made one procedural observation, the company said.

The American regulator, the Hyderabad-headquartered drugmaker, said in an exchange filing that it concluded a general current good manufacturing practice inspection at the unit-II manufacturing facility in Chippada Village, Bheemunipatnam Mandal, Visakhapatnam.

The inspection took place on July 11–19. The company didn't elaborate on the observation.

Divi's Laboratories makes active pharmaceutical ingredients—or the raw materials used to make pharmaceutical products—and intermediates, catering to global markets.

Shares of the drugmaker closed 1.48% lower at Rs 4,517 apiece, compared with a 1.09% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

