Waaree Energies To Benefit If This Candidate Wins US Election

Waaree Energies Ltd. stands to benefit if Donald Trump wins the US presidential election 2024 and the proposed tariffs on China are imposed on solar modules.

This is because one of the major policies proposed by the Republican presidential nominee is to impose 60% or higher tariffs on imports from China and 10–20% on the rest of the world.

However, it is to be noted that if higher tariffs are also set on the rest of the world, including India, Waaree Energies could see some setbacks. However, the company has also taken steps to protect itself from this threat.