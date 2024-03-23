America Is Down To Its Last 100 Cotton Mills

The sector, mostly located in the north of the US until the late 1800s, moved south after the Civil War. That gave companies better proximity to the cotton crop, often harvested by formerly enslaved people now working as poorly paid sharecroppers. Companies often settled in places with “good enough roads to get the products in and out, but were sufficiently isolated so as not to encourage unionization,” said Peter Coclanis, an economic historian and professor at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. Although in some cases, losing manufacturing jobs to overseas has ushered in a new age of high-income service jobs, many former textile towns, distanced from interstate highways or larger cities, are still struggling to bring in new employers or developers.