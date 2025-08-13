US Commerce Department Initiates Anti-Dumping Probe Into Solar Panel Exports From India, Indonesia, Laos

The U.S. Department of Commerce has initiated investigations into crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells from Indonesia, Laos, and India for antidumping and countervailing duties.

The probe, announced on Aug. 7, 2025, the probes examine solar cells regardless of whether they are put together into modules or not, according to a statement.

India’s exports to the United States rose from 232.4 million watts in 2022 to 2.3 billion watts in 2024, with values climbing from $83.9 million to $792.6 million, the US Department of Commerce said quoting the US Census Bureau data.

Indonesia’s exports increased from 499.1 million watts in 2022 to 1.8 billion watts in 2024, valued at $177.5 million and $415.2 million respectively the data revealed, adding Laos recorded no exports in 2022, but by 2024 shipped 1.9 billion watts worth $335.7 million.

The commerce department noted purported dumping margins of between 123.12% and 190.12% for Laos, 94.36% for Indonesia, and 123.04% for India, according to a statement. It was discovered that the subsidy rates in all three nations exceeded de minimis thresholds.

The US International Trade Commission is set to make a preliminary determination on Sept. 2, 2025. If affirmative, it will release its preliminary findings for the antidumping duty investigation on Dec. 26, and the countervailing duty investigation on Oct. 13, with potential extensions.