US Bank Merger Deals Poised To Face Tougher Scrutiny By FDIC

(Bloomberg) -- US bank mergers would face steeper regulatory hurdles under new guidelines that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is set to adopt.

The FDIC’s plan, the latest in the Biden administration’s effort to clamp down on consolidation by financial firms, would add layers of scrutiny that more directly take into account the effects on financial stability, competition, communities and customers. The agency’s board scheduled a meeting Tuesday to vote on the new guidance.

For a deal to win approval, the FDIC would expect the resulting firm to “better meet the convenience and needs of the community to be served than would occur absent the merger,” according to a statement from the agency. Deals that lead to a firm with more than $100 billion in assets would face a tougher process as the agency assesses potential risks to the financial system.

The result would be a balancing act, with officials getting authority to evaluate and perhaps reject any merger transaction that fails on one or more of the criteria. For instance, the FDIC will evaluate whether the applicant has demonstrated that the benefits generated by the convenience and needs of the community will clearly outweigh the anti-competitive effects.