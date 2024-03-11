Urban Park To Come Up On 120 Acres Of Mahalaxmi Racecourse Land; RWITC To Get 91 Acres

"The cabinet cleared the proposal to develop an urban park, which will come up on 120 acres of the land. The land parcel will be developed into Central Park by the BMC. Earlier the land was with the Royal Western India Turf club, popularly known as Mahalaxmi racecourse," a release from the government said.

"The land will be handed over by the state to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The total size of the land is 211 acres and the remaining 91 acres will be given on lease to RWITC for another 30 years," the statement added.