Urban Middle Class Tightens Its Belt, Consumer Firms Feel The Squeeze

He pointed out that megacities and metros were the latest "pressure points," dragging down overall growth. The "shrinking of middle class" is leading to reduced spending over the last two to three quarters, in stark contrast to previous years when slow quarters typically rebounded quickly.

Narayanan picked food inflation as the "biggest concern" at the moment.

Economists agree that there is a phenomenon of middle-income squeeze rather than an outright decline of the middle class. They argue that though social welfare programs help the poor and the wealthy remain insulated from inflation, it is the middle-income households that are left to fend for themselves, troubled further by the sluggish job market and lower disposable incomes.

"The middle class, or the salaried individuals, is significantly affected due to high inflation," says Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda. "We can keep saying that inflation is going to trend towards 4%, but that is a conceptual issue meant for policymakers. At an individual level, it is being observed that people are paying a higher price for everything.”

Sunil D'Souza, Managing Director of Tata Consumer Products, concurs. "We see a consumer spending issue, especially in urban areas. And my hypothesis is probably food inflation is higher than what we think it is, and the impact is far higher. And therefore, there is a tightening of belts," he said.