Urban Consumption Likely To Pick Up From Next June Quarter: JM Financial’s Damania

Urban consumption is likely to increase from the first quarter of the next financial year after exhibiting a sluggish trend in the current fiscal, according to Anish Damania, managing director and chief executive officer (institutional equities and ECM), JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd.

Speaking to NDTV Profit on the sidelines of the JM Financial India Conference 2024, Damania said that urban consumption will take some more time to pick up. The dwindling urban consumption and rural demand so far in the current fiscal have remained a cause of concern for companies across sectors, especially for FMCG players.

“Consumption has come about as a slow trend, and that is now visible everywhere. It will need some time to pick up. We will start seeing a pickup in urban consumption probably from next year's first quarter onwards,” the analyst added.