Upstox Reports Rs 1,000 Crore Top Line, Rs 25 Crore Profit In FY23

Stock-broking platform Upstox said its revenue crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark in FY23, alongside a Rs 25 crore profit for the fiscal.

"Upstox concluded FY23 with an Ebitda exceeding Rs 200 crore and a profit of over Rs 25 crore at a consolidated level. Furthermore, the company was net cash generative in FY23 and has also generated over Rs 200 crore in operating cash during the last two quarters ending in December 2023," it said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Our journey towards profitability reflects our steadfast commitment to helping India 'Invest Right'," said Ravi Kumar, chief executive officer and co-founder of Upstox.