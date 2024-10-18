Upstox Launches 'Tick-By-Tick Engine' For Precision In Retail Trading

Brokerage platform Upstox, with the aim to increase precision in retail trading, has launched its new "TBT engine", which is a suite of features powered by tick-by-tick data.

One of the key features of the TBT engine is "order flow insights", which uses real-time tick-by-tick data to show traders exactly where their limit order stands in the market, a release said.

"This function displays the percentage of trades executed at or below your limit buy order, or at or above your limit sell order, giving you more strategic insight to adjust your positions in real-time," it said.

The feature will also show traders the total disclosed quantity of shares standing ahead of their order in the market, Upstox said.