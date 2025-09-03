UPL Shares In Focus As Company Eyes Value Unlocking Through Key Restructuring Exercise

UPL Ltd. on Tuesday announced the transfer of its wholly owned subsidiary—Decco—to Advanta, in a move to streamline business.

The transaction was made at an enterprise value of $502 million and is part of UPL’s ongoing commitment to optimise its portfolio, as the company looks to capitalise on emerging opportunities in the agri-inputs sector.

The transaction was done with an implied valuation of 20–23x trailing EV/EBITDA multiple.