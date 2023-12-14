UPI's Credit Card Expansion To Benefit Payment, Card Business, Says Jefferies

Jefferies sees an addition of 35 million new RuPay cards on UPI platforms over the next 12-18 months, with approximate payment volumes of $60 billion.

Currently the UPI merchants' payments run rate is 2.6 times that of credit card spends and 70% of that comes from large ticket transactions. If the card issuers successfully capture 10% "this could lead to annualised $60 billion in incremental MDR (merchant discount rate) accretive spends for the card industry".

Card players will gain from wider acceptance network and capture share of UPI spends.

Merchant resistance is a key risk to mass scale adoption of credit cards on UPI, Jefferies said. This is because large, organised merchants like food and beverage chains, travel and logistics, which make up 15-20% of spends are, refusing the method of payment acceptance due to MDR.

While SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. will be able to increase its base in UPI, it could lose out on MDR on small-ticket spends, as there is no charge on spends below Rs 2,000. Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' on SBI Cards, with a price target of Rs 1,020 apiece.