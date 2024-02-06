Banks Facing Technical Issues After Users Complain Of UPI Payment Failures, Says NPCI

Users of Unified Payments Interface, or UPI, faced difficulties as the platform was hit by server issues for monetary transactions.

According to reports, the disruption was seen in various banking services and several UPI-enabled applications, such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and BHIM.

Several users have taken to social media platforms to raise their concerns about their failing payments.

Downdetector, which tracks service disruptions on a real-time basis, reported a huge spike in outages after 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Payments and fund transfers were the most widely reported problems, according to Downdetector.

The server issue persisted for several hours and users of HDFC Bank Ltd., Bank of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and others have reported encountering server issues while attempting UPI payment, according to posts on the microblogging platform X.