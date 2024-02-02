UPI Payments Go Live In France

India's unified payments interface has now gone live in France, according to a statement by the National Payments Corporation of India.

The acceptance of UPI starts with the Eiffel Tower, which will be the first merchant in France. The service is expected to be extended to other merchants in the tourism and retail spaces soon.

With this, Indian tourists will be able to make online transactions using UPI-powered apps. They will simply need to scan the QR code generated on the merchant website and initiate a payment.

NPCI International Payments Ltd. has partnered with Lyra, a French company offering e-commerce and proximity payments, to offer UPI.

The announcement was made in Paris by the Indian Embassy in France on account of Republic Day celebrations in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to France, announced that UPI payments would begin from Eiffel Tower.

With this, France becomes another country where UPI payments have begun. Before this, India had also signed agreements with Singapore, Bhutan, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, and Malaysia.