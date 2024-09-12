UPI Operator NPCI's Profit Zooms To Over Rs 1,100 Crore In FY24

National Payments Corp. of India, the owner and administrator of the Unified Payments Interface, has posted a profit of over Rs 1,100 crore in fiscal 2024 as its various payment systems gain more proliferation in the country.

NPCI, headed by Chief Executive Officer Dilip Asbe, posted a net surplus of Rs 1,134.3 crore in fiscal 2024, up 37% from the previous fiscal. The improved topline is a result of Rs 2,876 crore in revenue from operations, up from Rs 2,064 crore.

NPCI's expenditure also rose in line, coming in at Rs 1,739.5 crore, compared to Rs 1,183.4 crore in the previous fiscal. Its marketing expenses also jumped to Rs 781.8 crore from Rs 445.4 crore.

The company designates its profit as a net surplus since it is incorporated as a not-for-profit company under Section 8 of the Companies Act 2013.

NPCI operates as an umbrella organisation for retail payments and settlement systems in India. It was founded as an initiative of the Reserve Bank of India and the Indian Banks’ Association in 2008.