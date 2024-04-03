UP One Of Amazon's Fastest-Growing Markets: Company Official

"In the first three months (of 2024), we have seen more than 25% growth year-on-year on a large base. So, it's a very important and large market for us," he said. "Lakhs of our customers, and more than 1.6 lakh sellers are based out of Uttar Pradesh," K N Srikanth, who was in Lucknow on Tuesday to attend a daylong event to "celebrate the success of Amazon in the region", said.