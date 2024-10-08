Untapped Biomass Waste Can Aid Fossil Fuel Replacement: Biofuels Junction MD

Biofuels Junction Pvt., India's only organised biomass player, sees the unutilised biomass going to waste every year as a legitimate replacement to fossil fuels for industries looking for sustainable energy solutions.

India generates around 700 million metric tonnes of agricultural residue annually, of which, 200 million metric tonnes remains unutilised, said Ashvin Patil, managing director, Biofuels Junction. Every year, biomass residue from rice husk, soya, corn cobs, parali, etc. goes to waste or is burnt by farmers.

"There is potential to convert the surplus biomass into fuels—briquettes and pellets—that can be used by hard-to-abate industries to replace or blend with coal," Patil said.

The biofuel market in India is seen at $12-15 billion, providing lucrative opportunity for players like Biofuels Junction, the managing director said.

The company acts as an aggregator connecting manufacturers with buyers through an Android application. It sees strong demand for biofuel from the chemicals and pharmaceutical industries for heat generation, replacement of coal with biomass in power plants after government mandated 5% coal replacement with biomass, and the compressed biogas segments.