Unsecured Lenders Learn A Key Lesson: Burn-And-Churn Is A No-No

For the last two years, borrowers had a gala time availing unsecured loans, one after another through digital apps without any hassle, leading to overleverage. Now, the party seems to be over for these borrowers, according to 10 people working across banks, non-banks, fintechs and data analytics.

Post the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a spurt in demand for small-value loans to fulfill aspirational consumption in the middle and lower segment of borrowers. This paved way for rampant disbursals of about Rs 25,000-50,000 for a short period of time, and mostly without any collateral.

In effect, such borrowers ended up with five or six simultaneous small value loans, which exceeded their repayment capacity.

Unlike banks and NBFCs, fintech platforms did not have a risk control unit to check the borrowers' creditworthiness before, or even after giving the loan amount, Aalesh Avlani, director and co-founder of Credit Wise Capital told NDTV Profit. A risk control unit would mean higher costs, and more time, which in turn could hamper the instant loans feature for fintech lenders.

To ensure sustainability, fintech players have begun reviewing their business models and putting traditional underwriting models in place, Sidharth Vishwanathan, chief risk officer of KreditBee said.

"In lending, if you're burning (cash), you're doing something wrong," Avlani, who has worked with 70-odd fintech players, explained. "That itself was a core way of thinking which fintechs needed to adapt to much earlier. The failure to do so has caused them so much panic and impacted the entire industry."

Lenders have access to all sorts of data available on digital stack and account aggregator framework, including thousands of variables such as device data, telecommunications data, PAN card details, bank statements, income growth. Credit bureaus also offer score card models based on behavioural data related to spending patterns, repayment history and more.

The idea is to stitch up the relevant variables into several statistical models, privy to each lender, and use for decision-making when disbursing loans, according to Vishwanathan of KreditBee.

Tackling Overleveraging In The System

Overleveraging is when an individual has too much debt compared to the ability to repay or manage that debt. At the time of applying a loan, every lender assesses borrower's leverage through fix obligation income ratio, or FOIR.

Here's an example to show how this would work in the real world:

Monthly income: Rs 20,000

Loan amount sought: Rs 1 lakh

Interest levied: 9%

Tenure: 12 months

Monthly installment: Rs 9,000

FOIR: Rs 5,000

In this case, the lender through its credit risk analysis model would advise the borrower to extend the period of the loan. The lender would then scour for other obligations that the borrower has with other platforms through account aggregator system. If the debt obligation exceeds 25% FOIR, on an aggregate basis, the loan application is rejected.

FOIR differs for every lender depending on risk-taking ability, the kind of borrowers lender wants to offer loans to, creditworthiness of the borrower, and so on. For banks, the FOIR is low and for fintech platforms, the FOIR goes as high as 50%.

Banks Fine-Tune Their Credit Risk Analysis

In principle, fine-tuning of credit underwriting models is an evolving process depending on several factors. Most lenders scaled back on unsecured lending since August when the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das cautioned banks and NBFCs against stellar growth in the segment, according to people that NDTV Profit spoke to.