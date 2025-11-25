United Breweries Launches Heineken Silver, Shares Pricing Details Of Premium Beer

United Breweries Limited (UBL), part of the HEINEKEN Company, has officially launched its premium mild beer variant, Heineken Silver, in New Delhi. This marks a step in the brand’s strategic expansion in the Indian market.

The new beer, known for its crisp flavour and smooth finish, is now available across bars and retail outlets in the capital. The product newly avilable in the capital is priced at Rs 155 for a 330ml bottle, Rs 180 for a 500ml can, and Rs 305 for a 650ml bottle.

This launch directly addresses the evolving preferences of Indian consumers who are increasingly migrating towards international, high-quality mild beers.

Vikram Bahl, Chief Marketing Officer, United Breweries Limited, commented on the move, stating, “Bringing Heineken Silver to New Delhi marks an important step in growing the premium beer category in India.” He emphasised that the product perfectly matches the local demographic.

“Consumers today seek smoother and lighter beers, and Heineken Silver delivers exactly that. With Delhi’s young, energetic and social crowd, this beer truly matches the spirit of the city. We’re excited for consumers to try it, enjoy it and make it part of their social experiences," he said.