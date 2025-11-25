United Breweries Launches Heineken Silver, Shares Pricing Details Of Premium Beer
This launch directly addresses the evolving preferences of Indian consumers who are increasingly migrating towards international, high-quality mild beers.
United Breweries Limited (UBL), part of the HEINEKEN Company, has officially launched its premium mild beer variant, Heineken Silver, in New Delhi. This marks a step in the brand’s strategic expansion in the Indian market.
The new beer, known for its crisp flavour and smooth finish, is now available across bars and retail outlets in the capital. The product newly avilable in the capital is priced at Rs 155 for a 330ml bottle, Rs 180 for a 500ml can, and Rs 305 for a 650ml bottle.
This launch directly addresses the evolving preferences of Indian consumers who are increasingly migrating towards international, high-quality mild beers.
Vikram Bahl, Chief Marketing Officer, United Breweries Limited, commented on the move, stating, “Bringing Heineken Silver to New Delhi marks an important step in growing the premium beer category in India.” He emphasised that the product perfectly matches the local demographic.
“Consumers today seek smoother and lighter beers, and Heineken Silver delivers exactly that. With Delhi’s young, energetic and social crowd, this beer truly matches the spirit of the city. We’re excited for consumers to try it, enjoy it and make it part of their social experiences," he said.
United Breweries Ltd. reported a 65% year-on-year dip in its net profit in the second quarter of the current financial year.
The company reported a consolidated bottom line of Rs 46.5 crore against Rs 132 crore in the previous fiscal. Its revenue saw a decline of 3% to Rs 2,053 crore compared to Rs 2,117 crore in the year-ago period.
Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation saw a drop of 43% to Rs 130 crore as opposed to Rs 227 crore in the preceding fiscal. The margin contracted to 6.3% from 10.7%.
Shares of UBL closed 0.33% lower at Rs 1,699.2 apiece on the National Stock Exchange ahead of the announcement, compared to a 0.29% fall in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has declined 10.43% in the last 12 months and fallen 16.58% on a year-to-date basis.