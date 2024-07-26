United Breweries Eyes Revenue Increase With New Andhra Liquor Policy

United Breweries Ltd. is looking at a potential increase in revenue from sales in Andhra Pradesh, according to Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Vivek Gupta. This comment comes in light of the state government's recent announcement to resume liquor procurement from top brands such as United Breweries, United Spirits, Radico Khaitan, and Globus Spirits.

The CEO added that while United Breweries already sells its brands in the state, there is a substantial opportunity to expand. Historically, Kingfisher held a 75% market share in Andhra Pradesh, and with the state's changing policies, the company sees more potential.

"We have a brewery operating at 30% capacity, which can do much better. We are hopeful that the new policy will be favourable for the industry," Gupta said.

The new policy aims to replace local brands with popular ones, potentially increasing market opportunities for established companies like United Breweries in the state.

In regards to the company’s June quarter earnings that came out on Thursday, he voiced optimism in the company's future prospects, despite facing disruptions and capacity constraints in the last quarter.