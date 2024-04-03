Union Bank Raises $500 Million From Overseas Market

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsUnion Bank Raises $500 Million From Overseas Market
Union Bank of India has raised $500 million from foreign markets to support its overseas business growth.

03 Apr 2024, 09:19 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo of Union Bank of India. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
File photo of Union Bank of India. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

State-owned Union Bank of India on Wednesday said it has raised $500 million (about Rs 4,200 crore) from foreign markets to fund overseas business growth.

The fund was arranged by Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Branch, Union Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

A syndicated term loan of $500 million ($400 million and Green Shoe of USD 100 million) would be drawn in two tranches with tenure of 3 and 5 years.

The first tranche of $100 million was drawn on Wednesday, it said.

This is the maiden syndicated term loan raised by Union Bank of India at an overseas centre, it added.

