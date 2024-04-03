Union Bank Raises $500 Million From Overseas Market

State-owned Union Bank of India on Wednesday said it has raised $500 million (about Rs 4,200 crore) from foreign markets to fund overseas business growth..The fund was arranged by Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Branch, Union Bank of India said in a regulatory filing..A syndicated term loan of $500 million ($400 million and Green Shoe of USD 100 million) would be drawn in two tranches with tenure of 3 and 5 years..The first tranche of $100 million was drawn on Wednesday, it said..This is the maiden syndicated term loan raised by Union Bank of India at an overseas centre, it added.