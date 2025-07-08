Union Bank Q1 Update: Total Business Rises 5%, Domestic Retail Advances Up 26%

Union Bank of India announced on Tuesday that its total business for the quarter ended June rose 5% to Rs 21.09 lakh crore, while it fell 1.8% sequentially.

The total deposits for the quarter under review rose 3.63% to Rs 11.97 lakh crore, while it fell 2.54% sequentially. While domestic deposits for the quarter rose 3.62% to Rs 11.96 lakh crore, domestic CASA deposits were up 0.92% to Rs 3.99 lakh crore.

Global gross advances for the quarter ended June rose 6.83% to Rs 9.12 lakh crore. However, it fell 0.85% sequentially. Similarly domestic advances were up 6.75% to Rs 8.79 lakh crore year-on-year and down 0.83% sequentially.

Domestic RAM advances of the bank grew 10.31% year-on-year and 2.5% sequentially to Rs 4.94 lakh crore. Additionally, domestic retail advances for the quarter rose 25.60% to Rs 1.82 lakh crore.