Unilever To Slim Down Food Arm Through Disposals In CEO’s Revamp

Unilever Plc said it will exit food brands with combined sales of more than €1 billion ($1 billion) as Chief Executive Officer Hein Schumacher focuses on the consumer goods company’s strongest performers.

The CEO last year launched a turnaround drive at the maker of Hellmann’s mayonnaise and Dove soap. In March of this year, he outlined plans to cut costs, including a headcount reduction of 7,500, and moved to split off the underperforming ice cream unit.

The future of Unilever’s food business has been in question ever since the company unified its structure in London in 2020. At the time, it said that if it were to list the business separately on the stock market, it would do so in Amsterdam.

As Unilever streamlines that division, which had total sales of about €13 billion last year, the company plans to seek growth from condiments, cooking aids and products for professional kitchens.

At an investor day in London on Friday, Schumacher also said he wants to expand the proportion of premium products in the portfolio — an industry strategy called “premiumization.” This comes as the sector struggles with shoppers’ spending constraints. Branded goods marketers have been under pressure from customers trading down to supermarkets’ own labels.