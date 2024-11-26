Unilever Indonesia's Ice Cream Transfer Confirms Global Separation To Be Centralised, Says Citi

Unilever Indonesia's latest transfer agreement of its ice cream business to PT The Magnum Ice Cream Indonesia as a part of its global ice cream divestment plan shows that the move will be centralised, according to Citi Research.

As speculated by some investors, the global ice cream divestment will not be sold separately in each country, it said in a report on Nov. 26.

Unilever on Monday said that it has signed a business transfer agreement with PT The Magnum Ice Cream Indonesia—a related party entity—which will eventually be divested by the parent company. The transaction is valued at IDR 7 trillion which includes fixed assets with market value, net book value and inventory value.

The sale of the ice cream business is undertaken in view of the Unilever Group's plan to separate its global ice cream business, it said in a statement.

This will enable the company to realise the value of its investment in the Indonesian ice cream business and re-focus on its remaining core businesses to enhance value to shareholders in the long-term, it said.