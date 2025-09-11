Unicorns In 2025: Bootstrapped Ai.tech Is The Fastest Riser As Tech Companies Dominate Hurun List

ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Unicorn Report 2025 released on Sept. 11 highlighted that in the start up landscape, the standout story is Ai.tech. Founded by serial entrepreneur Divyank Turakhia, the company became India's fastest to reach unicorn status.

By 2025, the bootstrapped Ai.tech joined peers such as CRED, Zetwerk, BharatPe, and Pristyn Care this year, all of which hit the billion-dollar milestone within three year. This trend shows that technology-driven, bootstrapped companies are rapidly scaling to billion-dollar valuations.

The report reveals that there are a total of 73 unicorns, which are companies founded in or after the year 2000 having a valuation of $1 billion or more. There are also 46 Gazelles, which are companies whose valuations are between $500 million and $1 billion.

These are also companies that identify as players most likely to achieve Unicorn status within the next three years. India also has 104 Cheetahs, which are companies with valuations between $ 200 million and $ 500 million, considered potential Unicorns within the next five years.