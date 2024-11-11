Unicommerce Announces Acquisition Of Shipway In Phased Equity And Cash Deal

“In the first tranche of the deal, Unicommerce is acquiring 42.76 per cent stake in Shipway for a cash consideration of Rs 68.4 crores. Unicommerce will acquire the balance stake in Shipway within one year by way of a merger or stock swap through an issue of equity shares to complete a 100 per cent stake acquisition,” Unicommerce said in a statement.

The acquisition will expand Unicommerce’s product suite to include solutions for courier aggregation, shipping automation and returns reduction.