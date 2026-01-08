Unacademy, upGrad Cancel Planned Acquisition Citing Valuation Disagreement

The planned acquisition of test preparation company Unacademy by post-secondary education company upGrad was called off due to both firms having differences in valuations, according to reports.

“Yes, we are not proceeding due to valuation differences. While we cannot comment on specific numbers, it is fair to say that we were unable to arrive at a mutually agreeable valuation," Ronnie Screwvala, co-founder of upGrad, informed Entrackr.

Screwvala's upGrad was set to accquire Unacademy for a valuation of $300-$400 million, as per reports in November. Unacademy's investors were also to obtain a minority stake in the acquiring company worth $2 billion.

This amount signalled a notable downturn from the previous valuation of $3.44 billion that the company had in 2021.

The original deal involved the acquisition of the firm along with Unacademy’s language-learning application AirLearn being spun off into a seperate venture, with upGrad having no stake in AirLearn.