UltraTech To Dalmia Bharat: Why Cement Companies May Have Lower Realisations In Q4

East, South and West regions had the highest fall in prices, according to data from Elara Capital and IDBI Capital.

UltraTech Cement Ltd. has a pan India presence, and contributes the most in terms of capacity for all regions. The company contributes 18.5% to the eastern region's cement capacity in the listed space, and 15.4% in the South, as per Prabhudas Lilladhar. It has the highest capacity contribution in the central region of India at 36.7%, where the price correction in Q4 was the least, the brokerage said.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd. and Nuvuco Vistas Corp. contribute 18% and 12% to the total cement capacity in the East and could be impacted by the price decline.

For the South and West, companies like Ramco Cements Ltd., Dalmia Bharat and Ambuja Cements Ltd. stand to be impacted the most.