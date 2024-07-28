UltraTech Cement Pays High Premium Of $120/Tonne To Acquire Majority Stake In India Cements

UltraTech Cement Ltd.'s latest stake acquisition of 32.72% from the promoters of India Cements values the deal at steep premium of $120.76 per tonne, as per NDTV Profit calculations.

This 32.72% acquisition of India Cements stands at a higher price paid by the company in its previous financial investment in India Cements. The acquisition cost in the first deal stood at $90 per tonne for an asset which would need immediate capex to improve efficiency and working capital.

Post this acquisition, UltraTech Cement's will have majority shareholding in India Cements at 55.52%. The blended acquisition cost (EV/tonne) excluding the open offer portion for of all UltraTech Cement's investments in India Cements stands at $103 per tonne.