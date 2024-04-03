UltraTech Cement May Part Fund Its Rs 32,400 Crore Capex With Debt

UltraTech Cement Ltd., over the next three years, will invest Rs 32,400 crore in capital expenditure or capex to increase capacity to 200 million tonne or MTPA per year by 2028.

An analysis of the market dynamics and financial performance of the Aditya Birla-owned cement manufacturer shows the capex could be debt-led.

First, lets look at the company's current capacity and expansion plans.