Ultratech Cement Gets Demand Order Of Rs 21.13 Crore From Chhattishgarh Govt

India's leading cement maker, Ultratech Cement Ltd., received demand order of Rs 21.13 crore from Chattishgarh state government, the company said in a filing to the stock exchange.

The demand order was raised by the Collector - Balodabazar, Mining Department of the state government for failing to meet the minimum production target set out under the Mine Development and Production Agreement.

The Aditya Birla Group company said that it has a good case on merits and will contest the order.