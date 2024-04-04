UltraTech Cement Completes 100 MW Solar Project

UltraTech Cement Ltd. has completed a 100 MW solar power project in Rajasthan.

The project will generate power and supply it to UltraTech facilities in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha, among others.

This was the first project to source power for internal use from the interstate grid, an exchange filing said.

With this addition, the company's renewable energy capacity has now reached 612 MW and its waste heat recovery power generation capacity has reached 278 MW, it said.

The project aligns with the company's target to increase its green power mix by 85% by 2030, which as of Q3 FY24 stood at 24%.

The company's current green power mix includes waste heat recovery power mix of 16.1% and renewable energy power mix of 7.9%.