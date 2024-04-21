UltraTech Cement Acquires India Cements' Grinding Unit

The company said it has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with the seller. "This purchase will help the Company to strengthen its presence in the rapidly growing Maharashtra markets."

Making a similar regulatory filing, India Cements said that, out of the total consideration of Rs 315 crore (exclusive of taxes and levies), "Rs 307 crore will be received by the company shortly and the balance Rs 8 crore within nine months from the date of the agreement."

The unit being sold had a turnover of Rs 250.66 crore in the fiscal year ended March 31 2023 and net asset value of Rs 75.10 crore.