Ultimate Kronos Group Hires Jennifer Morgan As CEO

Ultimate Kronos Group on Monday announced the appointment of Jennifer Morgan as its new Chief Executive Officer, and Nitin Chandel as the new Group Vice President and Country Manager for India.

UKG is a provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions. It serves 80,000 businesses across more than 150 countries.

Morgan succeeds Chris Todd, who stepped down earlier this month. She holds over three decades of experience in the enterprise software industry, having served as global head of portfolio operations at Blackstone, and co-CEO at SAP.

Morgan told PTI that she envisions scaling the company's operations in India and growing UKG's India headcount by a third in Fiscal 2025, building on the 'strong base' of 3,000 employees.

Currently, UKG’s solutions are used by over 1 million employees in India across sectors like manufacturing, IT, BPO, retail, IT, and healthcare, she said.

In 2020, Ultimate Software and Kronos merged in a $22 billion deal and rebranded as -- UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) -- a cloud-based workforce management company.