Nirav Modi's Prison Move Creates Complications For Bank Of India Trial In UK

In his judgment, Justice Tinkler effectively adjourned the adjournment application until another review hearing on Dec. 19. He also issued a court order for HMP Thameside to ensure that all the paperwork from the former prison cell is transferred over to Modi's new one.

Unlike at a previous in-person hearing in the case in October, when the diamantaire represented himself as a “Litigant in Person”, barrister James Kinman argued on his behalf to stress that his client would be at a “substantial disadvantage” if the trial was not delayed from January 2026.