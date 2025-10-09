UK Inks Defence Deals Worth Rs 4,150 Crore With India
Indian defence stocks rallied following the announcement, which came amid UK PM Keir Starmer's visit to the country.
The United Kingdom has deepened its defence partnership with India, as it has signed a £350 million (Rs 4,150 crore) pact to supply lightweight missiles to New Delhi, according to a note from the UK Defence Department.
The announcement follows British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai and as the UK Carrier Strike Group (CSG) participates in complex air and naval exercises in the Indian Ocean with the Indian Military.
The contract is set to deliver UK-manufactured Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM) built in Belfast to the Indian Army. The UK Defence Department further added that it will support over 700 jobs in Northern Ireland.
The air defence missiles and launchers due to be manufactured for the Indian Army are the same as those currently being manufactured in Belfast for Ukraine, according to the statement.
The deal paves the way for a broader complex weapons partnership between the UK and India, currently under negotiation between the two governments.
In addition, a new milestone has also been reached in the UK and India’s cooperation on electric-powered engines for naval ships as the countries signed the Implementing Arrangement worth an initial £250 million (Rs 2,972 crore).
“I am hopeful that this will pave the way for a deeper relationship between our two defence industries, particularly in the development of electric engines for naval ships and in air defence," said Defence Secretary John Healey MP.
The British Prime Minister is currently on a two-day visit to India, his first trip to the country since assuming charge of the top office in July last year.
Starmer, who flew in from London on Wednesday, visited YRF Studios and participated in a football showcase event organised by the English Premier League in Mumbai
His visit marks a significant milestone in India-UK diplomatic and cultural relations, combining film, sport, and commerce under a single strategic agenda.