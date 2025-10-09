UK Inks Defence Deals Worth Rs 4,150 Crore With India

The United Kingdom has deepened its defence partnership with India, as it has signed a £350 million (Rs 4,150 crore) pact to supply lightweight missiles to New Delhi, according to a note from the UK Defence Department.

The announcement follows British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai and as the UK Carrier Strike Group (CSG) participates in complex air and naval exercises in the Indian Ocean with the Indian Military.

The contract is set to deliver UK-manufactured Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM) built in Belfast to the Indian Army. The UK Defence Department further added that it will support over 700 jobs in Northern Ireland.

The air defence missiles and launchers due to be manufactured for the Indian Army are the same as those currently being manufactured in Belfast for Ukraine, according to the statement.

The deal paves the way for a broader complex weapons partnership between the UK and India, currently under negotiation between the two governments.