UK, Bharti Back Eutelsat In €1.5 Billion Push To Rival Starlink

The United Kingdom has committed an investment of €163.3 million (Rs 1,634 crore) in French satellite operator Eutelsat, bolstering Europe’s push to rival Elon Musk’s Starlink in the global satellite Internet arena.

This investment is part of a broader €1.5 billion (Rs 15,008 crore) funding round aimed at scaling up Eutelsat’s capabilities, with additional backing from France, Sunil Mittal’s Bharti Group, and other key stakeholders, the company said on Thursday.

Bharti Group, which merged its satellite venture OneWeb with Eutelsat in 2023, has also raised its investment commitment to €150 million (Rs 1,501 crore).

With a fleet of 669 satellites, Eutelsat now holds the position of the second-largest satellite operator globally. With UK’s participation, through the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, it will further bolsters Eutelsat’s drive to expand its low-earth orbit (LEO) and geostationary satellite capabilities—critical to competing with Starlink.